Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Sports Top Story

Empire 8 Presidents Council issues statement on fall sports

Bymartha

Jul 15, 2020 , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

The Empire 8 Presidents Council issued a statement on fall sports Wednesday evening, unanimously voting to postpone all fall competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including football in which SUNY Morrisville is an affiliate member.

SUNY Morrisville, together with our affiliated league offices from the Empire 8, North Eastern Athletic Conference, and State University of New York Athletic Conference, remain committed to the health and safety of all members of the college community, including our student-athletes.

“We support the difficult decision that the Empire 8 has made to postpone fall competition and understand the need to be cognizant of the risks that susceptible populations face in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Interim Athletic Director Todd Kleinhans. “We are hoping that as the spring season approaches, Empire 8 football will be in a position to put forward a meaningful and successful season of competition for our student-athletes.”

“With so many unknown factors at this point in time, we stand by this decision of the Empire 8, based on the health and safety of our campus and community,” said SUNY Morrisville Provost Barry Spriggs.

Additional information as it pertains to fall competition for the NEAC and SUNYAC conferences, where Morrisville competes in men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball, will be announced once a decision is made by each conference’s respective Presidents Council.

“We continue to be in discussions with other conference offices, including the NEAC and SUNYAC where our other fall sports participate, in order to provide guidance to our student-athletes as soon as possible,” Spriggs said. “As always the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and community is always at the forefront of our decision making. SUNY Morrisville has begun to examine athletic related activities for the fall understanding the importance of athletics in the lives of our students.”

The full statement from the Empire 8 league office can be found here.

By martha

Related Post

Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Stirpe to host 14th annual Lifesavers Blood Drive July 21

J Jul, 2020 martha
Sports Top Story

NEAC Presidents Council issues statement on fall competition

J Jul, 2020 martha
Ag, Farming & Gardening State Top Story

State Soil and Water Conservation Committee to meet July 21, 2020

J Jul, 2020 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Stirpe to host 14th annual Lifesavers Blood Drive July 21

Jul 17, 2020
Sports Top Story

NEAC Presidents Council issues statement on fall competition

Jul 17, 2020
Ag, Farming & Gardening State Top Story

State Soil and Water Conservation Committee to meet July 21, 2020

Jul 17, 2020
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Brindisi stands with law enforcement

Jul 17, 2020