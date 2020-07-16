Morrisville Public Library news

By Michelle A. Rounds, Library Manager

Calling all kids ages 1-17. Our virtual summer reading program, “Imagine your Summer,” at the Morrisville Public Library has begun. All the details can be found on our website (morrisvillepubliclibrary.org); visit morrisvillelibraryny11.readsquared.com/ to sign up online to count your minutes. Lots of cool offline events to attend, too. Visit morrisvillepubliclibrary.org/events/summer-reading-2020/.

We have been doing no-contact pick-up for almost two months, and it is going well. Here are the details: Place your order and schedule a pickup time by calling the library at 315.684.9130, emailing morrisville@midyork.org or (preferred) fill out the Google form online at forms.gle/DMDHPKAsVpiVXYsS6. Be sure to provide name, phone number or email address, items desired, pickup time frame and any other relevant information pertaining to your order.

All the rules and FAQs can be found at morrsivillepubliclibrary.org.

Patrons may check out up to 25 items, two of which can be new DVDs and four new books. Hours are now Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m. and Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. If you want a Wednesday night appointment, make sure your order is in by noon on Wednesday each week. Remember to wear your face covering.

We also are taking orders for faxes, copies and printed materials, as well as scheduling notary appointments. All patrons must email the library at morrisville@midyork.org with the documents they need to have printed, copied or faxed. They need to list how many copies made, if they need it stapled, double-sided, etc., and, for faxes, what number the document needs to be sent to.

The library will not be handling papers from the no-contact pick-up area for copying, printing or faxing. Notary appointments may be made by calling the library at 315.684.9130 or emailing the notary at mrounds@midyork.org. The notary will contact the patron within 48 hours of initial contact to set up a time to meet.

Do you need a Madison County Landfill punch card? We are selling them again for $15 each. Patrons must call or email the library with the number they are requesting. A library staff member will contact them for a pick up time during the hours listed above. Exact change is required and is to be put into a clear plastic zipper bag. At your appointed time, a staff member will come out with your punch card, pick up the cash and place the card on the pickup table.

A face covering must be worn during the transaction.

