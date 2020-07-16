News from The Grand

The Grand Healthcare System – before, during and after COVID-19 all across New York state

While the coronavirus pandemic ravaged through New York state nursing homes, The Grand Healthcare System facilities did all they could to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents and staff from Long Island to Buffalo and everywhere in between.

As a premier healthcare system with more than 17 award-winning rehabilitation and nursing and assisted-living facilities throughout New York, The Grand cared for thousands of elderly and infirm residents through a devoted and dedicated team of professionals in its employ. At the outset of and during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Grand moved mountains and removed all barriers to purchase and secure sufficient PPE early on and continuously throughout the scarce and difficult times.

“We tried to be ahead of the curve by purchasing hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of PPE early on and continued all the way through until today,” said The Grand Healthcare System CEO Jeremy B. Strauss. “We did whatever necessary to keep our staff and residents safe. It was the single most difficult and harrowing experiences of my professional life. Only due to the tireless hard work and heroic efforts of our most unbelievable team are we able to overcome this dreadful virus.”

We mourn and sympathize with all those who lost a loved one to this disease, and their memory will never be forgotten.

The Grand is proud of its success stories and overall results. More than 81 percent of all COVID-19 infected residents have recovered under The Grand integrative care system. Furthermore, The Grand boasts a huge number of residents who have successfully been discharged and sent home in good health.

“No one thinks the virus has been vanquished, but as long-term care leaders we are using the lull to evaluate what we have learned, further improve our practices, care plans and processes, as well as to stock up on supplies we will need in case of G-d forbid a second wave,” Strauss said. “Best case scenario, of course, is keeping it out altogether. We currently perform routine COVID-19 testing in all our facilities, and every employee is tested on a weekly basis and questioned daily per shift for symptoms, fever, etc.”

The Grand has also been installing computer tablets that can scan body temperature and proper mask placement at each front door that can alert the front desk if any symptom is detected. We are doing everything in our power, including stockpiling copious amounts of PPE into storage, and using technological tools, so we can focus on care.

Caring for the whole person means the mind-body effect can’t be ignored either, said Vice President of Nursing Services Vania Loppe. “As we had to completely restrict all visitors from our facilities for the safety of our residents, we immediately set up our existing GrandTech iPad system so residents could easily communicate with family members and join special and familial events.

“Families are able to email their loved ones directly or through our staff to speak with their loved one face to face at their convenience. It alleviated a lot of the isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March, we have facilitated thousands of ‘Virtual Visits’ that connected family members around the globe.”

The goal of The Grand Healthcare System is to provide the highest quality of clinical care and customer service to our residents through the most professional, devoted, talented and committed team of staff anywhere in the New York state healthcare arena. Our mantra is “Get better. Go home,” and we achieve it every day.

