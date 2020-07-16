Madison County Historical Society news

MCHS offers Reverse Glass Workshop Saturday, Aug. 15

Join Reverse Glass Painting specialist Anne Dimock as she teaches the step-by-step process of creating reverse glass art at the Madison County Historical Society’s Heritage Handicrafts: Reverse Glass Workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

The process of creating reverse glass involves painting a piece of glass in such a manner so that when the glass is turned over, the painting is visible through the glass and from the reverse side. The steps of reverse glass painting start with the image details and ends with the background, so that the artwork can be viewed from any angle as you turn the glass. As you learn and practice the techniques of reverse glass at the workshop, you will develop the skills necessary to master reverse glass painting.

Madison County Historical Society’s Heritage Handicrafts: Reverse Glass Workshop is part of a series of leisure arts workshops designed to engage and involve participants in fine arts and crafts activities common in the 19th century, with a focus on making cultural connections to creative pastimes, which are still relevant today. This year, the Madison County Historical Society is collaborating with the Historical Society of Early American Decoration member artists who will be leading a series of workshops at the Madison County Historical Society. HSEAD is a not-for-profit national organization whose mission is to perpetuate and expand the unique skills and knowledge of Early American decoration through educational workshops, research, publishing and exhibitions.

Dimock has been a member of the Historical Society of Early American Decoration for 45 years. The society’s mission is to research and reproduce decorative items found in homes in the early 1800s. She is an accredited teacher of American painted tinware and reverse glass painting and has earned her specialist award in reverse glass painting. She has been teaching since 1980, holds classes in her home and travels to teach seminars throughout the Northeast.

She has received numerous awards from HSEAD and the National Watch and Clock Association, and her work has been featured in Early American Life’s Top 200 Craftsmen. She lives in Trumansburg, has three children, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Her home is full of animals, inside and out, which serve as a comfort, as well as many hours of enjoyment.

The workshop will be held at the Madison County Historical Society, 435 Main St., Oneida. The cost for the workshop is $25 for Madison County Historical Society members and $30 for nonmembers. Become a member of the Madison County Historical Society to receive the special workshop rate. All materials will be provided. This workshop is for adults and children aged 13 years and up. Space is limited to 10 participants and registration is required, so register soon.

We ask that everyone who participates in the workshops to wear a face mask. In compliance with social distancing guidelines, we will be spacing participants six feet apart. We hope to offer some of the workshops outside, weather permitting. There will also be prepackaged, single-serve, light refreshments offered.

