Madison County Office for the Aging news

OFA to distribute Farmers Market Coupons via drive-thru distribution sites

Office for the Aging will again be distributing Farmers Market Coupons but will be doing so by way of drive-thru pick-up sites.

To be eligible, recipients must be age 60 or older with a monthly income at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty level of $1,967 for a one-person household or $2,658 for a two-person household.

For more information or an updated list of drive-thru sites call 315.697.5700.

Requirements for participation:

Everyone in the vehicle must wear a face mask.

Remain in your vehicle. An OFA staff person will bring paperwork to the vehicle’s window.

Bring your own pen.

Lines may be long and patience is expected; however, wait times should be short.

One $20 coupon booklet will be given to each eligible senior.

Eligible seniors must sign up in person.

Drive-thru dates and locations:

Wednesday, July 22, 10 to 11 a.m.: Town of Sullivan Parks & Rec/American Legion, 70 Legion Dr., Chittenango; follow signs or orange cones.

Thursday, July 23, 10 to 11 a.m.: Morrisville Community Church, 3824 Swamp Road, Morrisville, side parking lot; follow signs or orange cones.

Monday, July 27, 10 a.m. to noon: Parry’s Hardware parking lot, 100 Utica St., Hamilton; follow signs or orange cones.

Tuesday, July 28, 10 to 11:30 a.m.: Georgetown Town Hall, 995 Route 26, Georgetown; follow signs or orange cones.

Wednesday, July 29, 9:30 to 11 a.m.: Oneida High School, Seneca Street, Oneida; follow signs or orange cones.

