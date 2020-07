SRAA announces upcoming committee meetings

The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority will hold its regular HR Committee meeting from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 23, 2020 in the Syracuse Hancock International Airport SRAA board room.

The regular meeting of the SRAA Governance Committee is scheduled to follow in the same location from noon to 1 p.m.

For more information, contact the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority at 315.454.3263 or sraa@syrairport.org.

