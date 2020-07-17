Stirpe to host 14th annual Lifesavers Blood Drive July 21

Assemblyman Al Stirpe (D-Cicero) is inviting members of the community to join him in donating blood at his 14th annual Lifesavers Blood Drive, hosted in conjunction with the American Red Cross.

The drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Driver’s Village at 5885 E. Circle Drive, Cicero.

Stirpe is asking people who’ve fully recovered from COVID-19 to consider donating, as their plasma can be used to help current COVID-19 patients. The American Red Cross has implemented specific safety precautions in accordance with CDC guidelines, including temperature checks, requiring the use of face masks and gloves, using sterilized tools for every donor and following social distancing protocols.

Moreover, all donors will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Visit redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/coronavirus–covid-19–and-blood-donation.html to learn more.

