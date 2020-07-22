Schweinfurth to open to public Aug. 11 with Made in New York exhibit

First two days are reserved for exhibiting artists to tour with family, friends

The Schweinfurth Art Center will be reopening Aug. 7, 2020, with the opening of “Made in NY,” the center’s annual juried exhibition that features work by artists who live in New York state. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 26, 2020.

Among them are a number of Madison County artists, including Sarah Cross of Chittenango, featuring “Between the Leaves No. 2,” 2017; Mary Beth Fiorentino of Cazenovia with “Clustered,” 2018; and Jen Pepper of Eaton exhibiting “Love Letters from Art History” and “Soft Stripe,” both from 2020.

“We are so excited that we were still able to have our annual ‘Made in NY’ exhibit,” said Schweinfurth Program Director Davana Robedee. “It’s a staff favorite every year because it showcases local talent and contemporary innovation in a variety of media.”

This exhibition features all media, including photography, sculpture, ceramics, painting, drawing, fiber, installation and video. Executive Director Donna Lamb will announce the winners of prizes, including Best of Show, during a Zoom session for artists at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 7.

Jurors for this year’s exhibit are Dewitt Godfrey, professor of Art and Art History at Colgate University, and Jaroslava Prihodova, director of the Dowd Gallery at SUNY Cortland.

The jurors reviewed 330 artworks submitted by 174 artists and selected 78 works for the exhibit.

Due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions, the art center will not hold a public opening reception. Instead, exhibiting artists are invited to make a reservation to view the exhibit with their families and friends between 5 and 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, or between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.

There is a limit of 20 people in the gallery at one time. No refreshments will be served.

“Made in NY” will be open to the public beginning the following Tuesday, Aug. 11. The art center will be open 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays for members who make reservations in advance and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the same days for everyone. To make a reservation, call the art center at 315.255.1553.

Visitors are required to wear a mask to enter the Schweinfurth, and the art center will have hand-sanitizing stations available. For complete information on hours and COVID-19 restrictions, visit schweinfurthartcenter.org/forvisitors.cfm.

