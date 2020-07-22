BLOTTER: Utica Police Department

James Street shooting victim succumbs to injuries

UPDATE: The shooting incident on James Street July 21, 2020, is now considered a homicide. The victim, a 42-year-old Utica resident, died following surgery for injuries related to the gunshots. His name will be released upon confirmation of notification of next of kin.

Any updates about identifying him or suspect information will be released as it becomes available

ORIGINAL: On July 21, 2020, at approximately 8:20 p.m., Utica police were dispatched to the 100 block of James Street regarding a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, they located a male victim lying on the sidewalk suffering from several gunshots wounds to his body.

The first arriving officers immediately began to render aid by applying a tourniquet to the victim and conducting life-saving measures until the Utica Fire Department arrived and took over emergency care. The victim was immediately transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, where at the time of this release he was in the operating room in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Utica Police Department at 315.223.3510 or submit a 100-percent anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 866.730.8477 (TIPS) or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

Police investigate shots-fired report

On July 21, 2020, at approximately 5:15 p.m., Utica police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue regarding a shots-fired report.

Upon arrival, they spoke with a male victim who stated that an individual had engaged him in an argument about an ongoing issue between them. The victim stated that the other male then pulled out a shotgun, fired one round in his direction then struck him in the face with the gun.

According to the victim, the male then fled the scene and he contacted the police.

The victim suffered facial injuries as a result of the incident, and the investigation is ongoing with attempts to obtain more information about the incident and locate the suspect.

The investigation continues.

