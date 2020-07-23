Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

UPDATE: Utica police release homicide victim’s name

Bymartha

Jul 23, 2020 , , , ,

Utica police say the victim in the July 21, 2020, homicide on James Street has been identified as 42-year-old Utica resident Cleastore E. Jefferson.

AT about 8:20 p.m. July 21, Utica police responded to the 100 block of James Street on a report of shots-fired with a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim lying on the sidewalk suffering from several gunshots wounds to his body. The first officers on the scene immediately began rendering aid by applying a tourniquet to the victim and conducting other life-saving measures until the Utica Fire Department arrived and took over emergency care.

Jefferson was immediately transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, where he underwent immediate surgery and was listed in critical condition.

Police reported July 22 that Jefferson succumbed to his injuries.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Utica Police Department at 315.223.3510, to submit a 100-percent anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 866.730.8477 (TIPS) or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

By martha

Related Post

Libraries Top Story

Oneida Library welcomes browsers as of July 27

Jul 25, 2020 martha
Ag, Farming & Gardening Education/STEM Top Story

SUNY Morrisville news

Jul 24, 2020 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellness Pets Top Story

Drive-thru rabies clinic planned for Aug. 4, 2020, in Wampsville

Jul 24, 2020 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Libraries Top Story

Oneida Library welcomes browsers as of July 27

Jul 25, 2020
Ag, Farming & Gardening Education/STEM Top Story

SUNY Morrisville news

Jul 24, 2020
Fitness, Health & Wellness Pets Top Story

Drive-thru rabies clinic planned for Aug. 4, 2020, in Wampsville

Jul 24, 2020
Local Top Story

Brindisi, Katko, Morelle: Plan 2014 Is Broken & The IJC Needs To Do More

Jul 24, 2020