Gustin recognized for board service excellence

Longtime MOBOCES Board of Education member Doug Gustin received a Level 4 Board Lifetime Achievement Award from the New York State School Boards Association.

He is the first MOBOCES board member to receive this award and one of six in the state to receive it this year.

The Lifetime Achievement Award, presented annually since 2011, recognizes school board members’ commitment to service and long-term active participation in furthering their board education and leadership development.

“To say the least, I was surprised to receive this honor,” Gustin said. “School board work has become a passion for me – trying to do what’s best for our students and staff and making this area and state a better place.”

Gustin is beginning his 18th year on the MOBOCES board, representing the Canastota Central School District. He has served three terms as president and three as vice president. He serves as chairman of the board’s finance committee and a member of the facilities committee; he represents MOBOCES at the Tri-County School Boards Institute, where he serves on the executive committee and legislative committee.

In addition to his MOBOCES board service, Gustin spent 20 years on the Canastota school board, including one term as president and two as vice president, and he participates in many community organizations in the Canastota community.

He is beginning a two-year term as chairman of the state Rural Schools Association Board of Directors.

“I enjoy meeting other board members and superintendents to exchange ideas on how we can all work together,” he said.

