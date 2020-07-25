Oneida Library welcomes browsers as of July 27

Starting Monday, July 27, 2020, Oneida Public Library, during its revised operating hours opens its doors to patrons who wish to browse the shelves for books, DVDs and audio books, this is in addition to patrons who have arranged appointments to use indoor WiFi, public computers, tutoring spaces and the Local History Room.

To maintain sufficient social distancing in the 220 Broad St. library facility as a basic COVID-19 preventative measure, the number of visitors will be limited at any one time to 15 people, according to OPL Director Michele F. Ryan. Patrons who wish to browse will be required to wear face masks and enter through the front door and exit at the back.

“We are happy to say that we can now open our doors safely to the public,” Ryan said, “though we must still limit the number of people visiting at any one time in order to protect our patrons, our staff and the community. In preparation for this partial reopening, we have been restocking our shelves with new fiction, DVDs and books on popular issues of the day.”

Meanwhile, the OPL’s drive-up window facing the rear parking lot will continue to be open during operating hours for returns and pick-up of requested materials. The OPL’s revised operating hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

Library patrons who wish to use the library’s WiFi, computers, tutoring spaces or History Room can make appointments by phone at 315.363.3050 or by email at oneida@midyork.org for fixed two-hour segments, whether or not they require that much time.

Also starting Monday, July 27, the MidYork Library System will be resuming regular interlibrary loan deliveries to member libraries. OPL patrons can make requests on line at the MidYork web catalog (myls.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/localon/) or by contacting the OPL.

For more information, call the Oneida Library during its new operating hours at 315.363.3050.

