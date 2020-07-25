Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

New York State Police news

Bymartha

Jul 25, 2020 , ,

Troopers issue more than 9,200 tickets during July 4th enforcement period

State police announced recently that troopers issued a total of 9,214 tickets statewide during the 4th of July STOP-DWI enforcement campaign; the special enforcement period began Friday, July 3 and ended at 6 a.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020.

During the 36-hour campaign, which was funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, state police utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices.

Troopers arrested 180 people for DWI and investigated 456 crashes, including 99 personal injury crashes and one fatality.

As part of the enforcement, troopers also targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state. Below is a sampling of the total tickets that were issued.

  • Speeding: 4,021 total, 393 Troop D and 746 Troop T (Thruway)
  • Distracted Driving: 179 total, 14 Troop D and 20 Troop T
  • Seatbelt violations: 469 total, 53 Troop D and 41 Troop T
  • Move Over Law: 130 total, 7 Troop D and 41 Troop T
  • Drunken-driving: 180 total, 17 Troop D and 18 Troop D

During last year’s 4th of July enforcement campaign, which ran from Saturday, June 29, 2019, through Friday, July 5, 2019, troopers issued 16,388 total tickets and arrested 255 people for DWI.

By martha

Related Post

Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

PPP is ending soon

Jul 30, 2020 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

FEMA announces online seminar dates for COVID-19 funding in Madison County

Jul 30, 2020 martha
Local Top Story

From Town Hall: Lebanon Town Board to meet Aug. 10, 2020

Jul 30, 2020 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

PPP is ending soon

Jul 30, 2020
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

FEMA announces online seminar dates for COVID-19 funding in Madison County

Jul 30, 2020
Local Top Story

From Town Hall: Lebanon Town Board to meet Aug. 10, 2020

Jul 30, 2020
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Madison County Health Department news

Jul 30, 2020