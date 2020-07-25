New York State Police news

Troopers issue more than 9,200 tickets during July 4th enforcement period

State police announced recently that troopers issued a total of 9,214 tickets statewide during the 4th of July STOP-DWI enforcement campaign; the special enforcement period began Friday, July 3 and ended at 6 a.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020.

During the 36-hour campaign, which was funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, state police utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices.

Troopers arrested 180 people for DWI and investigated 456 crashes, including 99 personal injury crashes and one fatality.

As part of the enforcement, troopers also targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state. Below is a sampling of the total tickets that were issued.

Speeding: 4,021 total, 393 Troop D and 746 Troop T (Thruway)

Distracted Driving: 179 total, 14 Troop D and 20 Troop T

Seatbelt violations: 469 total, 53 Troop D and 41 Troop T

Move Over Law: 130 total, 7 Troop D and 41 Troop T

Drunken-driving: 180 total, 17 Troop D and 18 Troop D

During last year’s 4th of July enforcement campaign, which ran from Saturday, June 29, 2019, through Friday, July 5, 2019, troopers issued 16,388 total tickets and arrested 255 people for DWI.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

