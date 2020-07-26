Madison County Courier

Utica men arrested for marijuana possession following traffic stop on Thruway

On July 21, 2020 at approximately 10:20 p.m., state police stopped a vehicle for a vehicle-and-traffic violation.

During the interview of the occupants, probable cause to search the vehicle was established. The driver, Daiquan R. Harrison, 25, of Utica, was found to be in possession of approximately 168 grams of marijuana. The passenger, Manuel Heredia, 24, of Utica, was found to be in possession of approximately 440 grams of marijuana.

Both men were taken into custody, transported and processed at SP Tarrytown. Harrison was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor; Heredia was charged with third-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class E felony.

The pair was released on appearance tickets returnable in Ardsley Village Court at 2 p.m. Aug. 10, 2020.

