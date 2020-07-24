Syracuse Police Department to train future and current officers at OCC

Onondaga Community College will host the Syracuse Police Department’s training academies through at least the year 2025. Campus facilities will be used to train future officers and host other police training courses.

Designated OCC classrooms, offices and athletic facilities will be available to the Syracuse Police Department at no cost. OCC has a similar agreement with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department.

“We are honored to welcome future and current members of the Syracuse Police Department to our campus so they can utilize our outstanding facilities while preparing men and women for a career in law enforcement,” said OCC President Casey Crabill. “Between the Syracuse Police Department, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office – which also trains here – our criminal justice degree program and our Central New York Police Academy, we are proud to be Central New York’s partner in education for future and current members of the law enforcement community.”

“I am proud and honored to welcome the addition of 26 new police officers to the Syracuse Police Department,” said Syracuse Chief of Police Kenton T. Buckner. “I would like to thank the officers and their families for their sacrifice, as the recruits endured a strenuous 27-week academy.

“I would also like to extend a special thank you to the administration of Onondaga Community College. We look forward to our new partnership as we transition many of our academy activities to their facilities in the future.”

“I am excited to bring the Syracuse Police Department’s training academies back to OCC, and I’m grateful to Dr. Crabill and her team for their support,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. “OCC has long been known for their outstanding criminal justice degree program and having our officers on campus will present new opportunities for collaboration as we work together to train our current and future public servants in law enforcement.”

“We are thrilled to welcome the Syracuse Police Department’s Training Academies to Onondaga Community College,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. “Already home to training for our Sheriff’s Office, this new partnership is a natural fit.

“OCC is known for its outstanding programs in criminal justice, as well as their modern facilities that ensure that every future and current member of law enforcement will have access to the resources they need to be prepared to protect and serve our community.”

“Dr. Crabill and her team at OCC have done an outstanding job of working closely with local law enforcement and emergency response organizations at every level in Onondaga County,” said David H. Knapp Chairman, Onondaga County Legislature. “This announcement with the Syracuse Police Department is just another example of what makes OCC a center of excellence in our county.”

