Dig Safely New York launches new platform for submitting location request

With record location request volume year-over-year and an unprecedented number of requests in June 2020 alone, Dig Safely New York has updated its one-call platform for web location request submission.

The new platform – Exactix – allows excavators and homeowners/DIYers a simpler solution to request underground utility mark-outs for their upcoming digging projects. Exactix offers enhancements to the one-call process with easy Google-like mapping capabilities and dynamic forms, while providing users with the ability to customize and manage their own experience and work.

The system also has a side for Dig Safely New York’s member utilities to manage and respond to location requests submitted to their affected areas.

To submit a location request online, visit DigSafelyNewYork.com and click “Submit a Location Request” at the bottom left of the screen.

You may also place a location request or learn more about Exactix, at my.DigSafelyNewYork.com.

