Education programs from the Alzheimer’s Association to remain online through September

Based on the guidance from local public health agencies, free education programs offered by the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter will remain online through the summer months. Programs are delivered through an easy-to-use online meeting system available to users on desktop or portable computers, and mobile devices.

“The health and safety of our constituents, volunteers and staff remain our driver as we address the COVID-19 outbreak and as we continue to pursue our mission, today and in the longer term,” said Alzheimer’s Association Central New York Chapter Chief Executive Officer Catherine James. “Alzheimer’s Association operations will continue, and we will re-evaluate these measures on an ongoing basis and resume in person engagements as soon as we are able, based on public health guidelines.”

The Chapter presents more than 500 education programs annually throughout the region. These programs, offered free of charge, information on topics including the signs of Alzheimer’s disease, diagnosis, communication, living with Alzheimer’s and caregiving techniques.

To register for a program and receive instructions for how to join the session, call 315.472.4201 and dial extension 228 at the prompt.

Upcoming programs in August and September include:

Aug. 3, 3:30-4:30 p.m.: Effective Communication Strategies (intended for caregivers and people living with dementia)

Aug. 4, 5-6:30 p.m.: Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors (intended for caregivers and people living with dementia)

Aug. 4, 5-6 p.m.: Effective Communication Strategies (intended for caregivers and people living with dementia)

Aug. 5, 10-11 a.m.: Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors (intended for caregivers and people living with dementia)

Aug. 5, 12:30-1:30 p.m.: Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia (intended for the general public)

Aug. 6, 2-3 p.m.: Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia (intended for the general public)

Aug. 11, 3-4 p.m.: Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia (intended for the general public)

Aug. 11, 6-7 p.m.: Effective Communication Strategies (intended for caregivers and people living with dementia)

Aug. 17, 1-2 p.m.: Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia (intended for the general public)

Aug. 18, 5-6 p.m.: Effective Communication Strategies (intended for caregivers and people living with dementia)

Aug. 20, 1-2 p.m.: Effective Communication Strategies (intended for caregivers and people living with dementia)

Aug. 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia (intended for the general public)

Aug. 24, 6-7 p.m.: Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia (intended for the general public)

Sep. 2, 9-10 a.m.: Effective Communication Strategies (intended for caregivers and individuals living with dementia)

Sep. 2, 11 a.m.-Noon: Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia (intended for the general public)

Sep. 2, 4-5 p.m.: Dementia Conversations (intended for caregivers)

Sep. 3, 9-10:30 a.m.: Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors (intended for caregivers and individuals living with dementia)

Sep. 8, Noon-1 p.m.: Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia (intended for the general public)

Sep. 8, 3:30-5 p.m.: Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors (intended for caregivers and individuals living with dementia)

Sep. 9, 12:30-1:30 p.m.: Effective Communication Strategies (intended for caregivers and individuals living with dementia)

Sep. 9, 3-5 p.m.: Legal & Financial Planning (intended for caregivers)

Sep. 10, 8-9 p.m.: COVID-19 & Caregiving (intended for caregivers)

Sep. 10, 9-10:30 a.m.: Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors (intended for caregivers and individuals living with dementia)

Sep. 10, 2-3 p.m.: Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia (intended for the general public)

Sep. 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m.: Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia (intended for the general public)

Sep. 10, 8-9 p.m.: COVID-19 & Caregiving (intended for caregivers)

Sep. 14, 5-6 p.m.: Effective Communication Strategies (intended for caregivers and individuals living with dementia)

Sep. 16, 9-10 a.m.: Effective Communication Strategies (intended for caregivers and individuals living with dementia)

Sep. 16, 11 a.m.-Noon: Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia (intended for the general public)

Sep. 16, 6-7 p.m.: Dementia Conversations (intended for caregivers)

Sep. 17, 1-2:30 p.m.: Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors (intended for caregivers and individuals living with dementia)

Sep. 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m.: Effective Communication Strategies (intended for caregivers and individuals living with dementia)

Sep. 18, 2:30-4 p.m.: Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors (intended for caregivers and individuals living with dementia)

Sep. 21, 5-6 p.m.: Effective Communication Strategies (intended for caregivers and individuals living with dementia)

Sep. 21, 1-2 p.m.: Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia (intended for the general public)

Sep. 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Dementia Conversations (intended for caregivers and individuals living with dementia)

Sep. 23, 2-3 p.m.: Effective Communication Strategies (intended for caregivers and individuals living with dementia)

Sep. 23, 3-4:30 p.m.: Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors (intended for caregivers)

Sep. 24, Noon-1 p.m.: Effective Communication Strategies (intended for caregivers)

Sep. 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m.: Dementia Conversations (intended for caregivers and individuals living with dementia)

Sep. 24, 9-10:30 a.m.: Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors (intended for caregivers and individuals living with dementia)

Sep. 28, 5-6 p.m.: Effective Communication Strategies (intended for caregivers and individuals living with dementia)

Sep. 29, 9-10 a.m.: Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia (intended for the general public)

Sep. 29, 4-5 p.m.: Effective Communication Strategies (intended for caregivers and individuals living with dementia)

Sep. 30, 10-11:30 a.m.: Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors (intended for caregivers and individuals living with dementia)

Sep. 30, 3-4 p.m.: Dementia Conversations (intended for caregivers)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

