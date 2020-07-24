NYSUT endorses Dan Buttermann for NYS Assembly

The New York State United Teachers union has endorsed Dan Buttermann for the 121st Assembly District seat. NYSUT represents more than 600,000 teachers and school-related professionals in New York.

“As a former Oneonta School Board member, Dan knows firsthand just how valuable public services like education are to New York’s students and families,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said. “We’re proud to endorse him and know we’ll have an ally in Albany who will fight for those who rely on our public schools, colleges and hospitals to ensure they have access to the high-quality services they deserve.”

“I am honored to have the support of our teachers,” Buttermann said. “Education is the most important investment we make in our future, and our school professionals from kindergarten to college are the front line of that investment. They must have a clear voice in Albany and a representative who understands the complexity of their work. I am thankful that NYSUT recognizes and values my work and experience from the front of the classroom to the school board and trusts me to speak for and represent their members in Albany.”

Buttermann served on the Oneonta School Board from 2014-20. He is also an adjunct instructor in business administration at Hartwick College. He is running on the Democratic Party line in the November election.

