Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Local Top Story

NYSUT endorses Dan Buttermann for NYS Assembly

Bymartha

Jul 24, 2020 , , , , , ,

The New York State United Teachers union has endorsed Dan Buttermann for the 121st Assembly District seat. NYSUT represents more than 600,000 teachers and school-related professionals in New York.

“As a former Oneonta School Board member, Dan knows firsthand just how valuable public services like education are to New York’s students and families,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said. “We’re proud to endorse him and know we’ll have an ally in Albany who will fight for those who rely on our public schools, colleges and hospitals to ensure they have access to the high-quality services they deserve.”

“I am honored to have the support of our teachers,” Buttermann said. “Education is the most important investment we make in our future, and our school professionals from kindergarten to college are the front line of that investment. They must have a clear voice in Albany and a representative who understands the complexity of their work. I am thankful that NYSUT recognizes and values my work and experience from the front of the classroom to the school board and trusts me to speak for and represent their members in Albany.”

Buttermann served on the Oneonta School Board from 2014-20. He is also an adjunct instructor in business administration at Hartwick College. He is running on the Democratic Party line in the November election.

By martha

Related Post

Libraries Top Story

Oneida Library welcomes browsers as of July 27

Jul 25, 2020 martha
Ag, Farming & Gardening Education/STEM Top Story

SUNY Morrisville news

Jul 24, 2020 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellness Pets Top Story

Drive-thru rabies clinic planned for Aug. 4, 2020, in Wampsville

Jul 24, 2020 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Libraries Top Story

Oneida Library welcomes browsers as of July 27

Jul 25, 2020
Ag, Farming & Gardening Education/STEM Top Story

SUNY Morrisville news

Jul 24, 2020
Fitness, Health & Wellness Pets Top Story

Drive-thru rabies clinic planned for Aug. 4, 2020, in Wampsville

Jul 24, 2020
Local Top Story

Brindisi, Katko, Morelle: Plan 2014 Is Broken & The IJC Needs To Do More

Jul 24, 2020