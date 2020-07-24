Madison County Courier

Drive-thru rabies clinic planned for Aug. 4, 2020, in Wampsville

The Madison County Health Department has announced it will host a drive-thru rabies clinic from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the Wampsville Highway Garage, 139 N. Court St., Wampsville.

Pre-registration is required as we adapt to the new health and safety challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Appointments are limited to 200. Madison County residents should pre-register early to reserve their spot at health.ny.gov/Go2Clinic/27. If you do not pre-register for an appointment, we will not be able to vaccinate your pet.

“This year we made the decision to cancel our walk-up clinics for 2020 for the health and safety of residents and clinic staff,” said Environmental Health Director Aaron Lazzara. “Our drive-thru clinics have the added benefit of being less stressful for pets.”

Only pet owners who pre-register in advance will be allowed to participate. Arrive within 10 minutes of your appointment time. Pre-register by July 30, 2020, online at http://www.health.ny.gov/Go2Clinic/27.

  • Unless directed, remain in your vehicle with your windows up for your safety as well as for the safety of clinic staff.
  • A face covering must be worn by all persons in the vehicle.
  • Pets MUST be properly restrained using a leash and collar, harness, cage or pet carrier.
  • Vaccinations are free to Madison County residents. Voluntary donations are appreciated to help defray clinic costs. Please bring the exact amount for your donation, as clinic staff will not make change at drive-thru clinics.

Proof of previous vaccination is required to qualify for a three-year certificate. Proof of previous vaccination to be shown through closed vehicle window or submitted after the clinic. Participants will receive their pet’s rabies certificates by email.

Public health law requires all dogs, cats and ferrets to be vaccinated by 4 months of age. A second vaccination must be given within one year of the first and pets must be actively immunized against rabies thereafter.

This typically requires a booster vaccination every three years for dogs and cats, and annually for ferrets.

Due to COVID-19, the Madison County Health Department has cancelled its previously released 2020 schedule of walk-in rabies clinics. Watch for future clinic announcements at the Health Department’s website healthymadisoncounty.org and on the Madison County New York Facebook page. For assistance pre-registering online, call 315.366.2526 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Visit our rabies webpage madisoncounty.ny.gov/440/Rabies-Clinics announcing new drive-thru clinics as they are scheduled.

