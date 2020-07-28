Madison County reports EEE virus in mosquito pool in Sullivan

Madison County Health Department was notified by the state Department of Health Wadsworth Laboratory that a mosquito pool from a trap located on Moore Road in Sullivan has tested positive for the Eastern equine encephalitis virus.

The type of mosquito identified is primarily a bird-biting species.

This first positive finding of EEEv in mosquitoes reminds us that mosquito-borne disease is present in the area, and residents should take steps daily to prevent mosquito bites, no matter where you live.

“EEEv can be spread to a persons from the bite of an infected mosquito,” said Madison County Public health Director Eric Faisst. “Therefore, it is very important that you use personal protection measures to prevent mosquito bites.”

Personal protection steps to take during outdoor activities include wearing shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt. Mosquito repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol or 2-undecanone is also recommended to prevent mosquito bites according to manufacturer’s recommendations.

Visit epa.gov/insect-repellents/find-repellent-right-you to help choose the right product for your needs.

Take steps to decrease mosquitoes around your home and yard by removing places for mosquitoes to breed:

Remove or drain any pots, containers, or other items that hold water every four days

Clean clogged rain gutters

Turn over wading pools when not in use

Change water in bird baths at least every four days

Drain water from pool covers

Use landscaping to get rid of low spots in your yard where standing water puddles

EEEv is a rare but serious disease that causes encephalitis or inflammation of the brain. People over the age of 50 and younger than the age of 15 are at greatest risk for developing severe disease when infected with EEEv.

For more information or to view Madison County’s weekly mosquito test results, go to the Department’s website at healthymadisoncounty.org.

