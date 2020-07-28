Morrisville Public Library news

By Michelle A. Rounds, Library Manager

Starting soon, we will be scheduling BROWSER APPOINTMENTS during our NO CONTACT PICK UP hours (see below for info on no contact pick up). Check our website or call the library for the exact date. What this means, you call or email us that you would like a 15 minute appointment to come in to the library and we will assign you a time.

You wear a face covering and come at your time. (We will not let you in earlier than the time given.) Use the hand sanitizer (it is a must) as you enter then, browse and check out before your 15 minutes are up. We are not able to leave the circulation desk to help you, nor can we visit with you if you finish early. You need to get your materials and leave, for now.

We do have “aisle” numbers so we can tell you to head down aisle 5 for Sci Fi, for example. To keep your safety and the staff’s, you will check out your own materials. We will be using the computer to make sure things check out correctly; you will be using the no touch scanner. Use the hand sanitizer on the way out and you are on your way to some good reading.

We have been doing NO CONTACT PICK UP for two months and it is going well. Here are all the details. Place Your Order and Schedule a Pickup time by calling the library 315.684.9130, emailing morrisville@midyork.org or, our preference, filling out the Google Form online (forms.gle/DMDHPKAsVpiVXYsS6) to place your order.

Be sure to give us your name, phone number or email address, items desired, pickup time frame, and any other relevant information pertaining to your order. All the “rules” and FAQ’s can be found on our website. Hours are: Tuesday/Thursday noon to 6 p.m. and Wednesday 4 to 7 p.m.

Remember to wear your face covering.

When Browser Appointments begin, we will also be adding Monday and Wednesday evenings to our “open” hours (no contact pick up and browser appointments.)

We currently are taking “orders” for faxes, copies and printed materials as well as scheduling notary appointments. We are also selling Madison County Landfill Punch Cards. All the details on how these services are being done now due to the pandemic can be found on our website at morrisvillepubliclibrary.org.

CALLING ALL KIDS ages 1-17…. Our Virtual Summer Reading program, Imagine your Summer, at the Morrisville Public Library ends August 21. It is not too late to sign up. All the details can be found on our website (morrisvillepubliclibrary.org) and here is the link to sign up online to count your minutes: morrisvillelibraryny11.readsquared.com/. Lots of cool offline events to attend too. Check out our webpage at morrisvillepubliclibrary.org/events/summer-reading-2020/.

