Madison County announces potential public exposure to COVID-19

Madison County Health Department has learned of a possible public exposure to COVID-19. Members of the public who visited Wal-Mart, 2024 Genesee St., Oneida, from 1 to 1:30 p.m. July 17, 2020, should watch for symptoms of COVID-19 to develop through July 31, 2020. The person infected with COVID-19 was wearing a face covering while in the store.

Symptoms to look for include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea or difficulty breathing.

If you develop any of these symptoms, stay home and call your doctor to find out if you should get tested. If you have emergency warning signs of COVID-19, such as trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, trouble waking up or bluish lips or face, call 911 and get medical help immediately.

The safest way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to stay at least six feet away from anyone not in your household, wear a face covering when unable to keep your distance and wash your hands often. It is especially important to wear a face covering over your nose and mouth when in public.

If we all take these steps to limit contact with people, we will have the best chance of limiting the spread of COVID-19.

For more information, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/2479/Coronavirus-COVID-19.

