Managing Forages through a Season of Drought: A free two-part webinar series

Hosted by: North Country Regional Ag Team

Part 1: Pasture First Aid for Drought Recovery, Thursday, July 30

• A Livestock Perspective – Betsy Hodge (15 min)

• Getting the Most out of the Rest of the Growing Season ? and into 2021 – Kitty (25 min)

• Setting up Pastures for Long Term Recovery – Kitty (12.5 min)

• Emergency Forage Planting Options for Late Fall & Early Spring – Joe Lawrence (15 min)

• Q & A

Part 2: Stored Forages: Winter Feed Supply Beyond the Drought, Tuesday, Aug. 4

• Managing the Remaining Growing Season (recap of planting/ harvest hay cuttings) -Joe Lawrence (20 min)

• Corn Silage – Getting the Most Out of Your Harvest in a Drought Year (20 min)

• Forage Inventory Management: Assessing What You Have and Plan for Winter Accordingly – Ron Kuck (20 min)

• Q & A

Register at ncrat.cce.cornell.edu/event_preregistration.php?event=1244.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

