Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

Managing Forages through a Season of Drought: A free two-part webinar series

Bymartha

Jul 29, 2020 , , , , , ,

Hosted by: North Country Regional Ag Team

Part 1: Pasture First Aid for Drought Recovery, Thursday, July 30

• A Livestock Perspective – Betsy Hodge (15 min)
• Getting the Most out of the Rest of the Growing Season ? and into 2021 – Kitty (25 min)
• Setting up Pastures for Long Term Recovery – Kitty (12.5 min)
• Emergency Forage Planting Options for Late Fall & Early Spring – Joe Lawrence (15 min)
• Q & A

Part 2: Stored Forages: Winter Feed Supply Beyond the Drought, Tuesday, Aug. 4

• Managing the Remaining Growing Season (recap of planting/ harvest hay cuttings) -Joe Lawrence (20 min)
• Corn Silage – Getting the Most Out of Your Harvest in a Drought Year (20 min)
• Forage Inventory Management: Assessing What You Have and Plan for Winter Accordingly – Ron Kuck (20 min)
• Q & A
Register at ncrat.cce.cornell.edu/event_preregistration.php?event=1244.

By martha

Related Post

Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

PPP is ending soon

Jul 30, 2020 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

FEMA announces online seminar dates for COVID-19 funding in Madison County

Jul 30, 2020 martha
Local Top Story

From Town Hall: Lebanon Town Board to meet Aug. 10, 2020

Jul 30, 2020 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

PPP is ending soon

Jul 30, 2020
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

FEMA announces online seminar dates for COVID-19 funding in Madison County

Jul 30, 2020
Local Top Story

From Town Hall: Lebanon Town Board to meet Aug. 10, 2020

Jul 30, 2020
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Madison County Health Department news

Jul 30, 2020