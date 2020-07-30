Madison County Health Department news

You have the power to protect: Vaccinate on time

As your children prepare to head back to school this fall, make sure vaccination is at the top of your checklist.

All children entering or attending school in New York state, including distance learning, need to get the required immunizations before school starts. Children entering kindergarten need boosters of four vaccines: diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis; chickenpox; measles, mumps and rubella and polio.

Children entering sixth grade need tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis. Seventh and 12th-graders need meningococcal conjugate vaccine.

It is also recommended that preteens and teens get the human papillomavirus vaccine.

Now more than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important for everyone to stay up-to-date on their immunizations to protect themselves and the community from vaccine-preventable diseases. This will help prevent illnesses that could put further strain on the healthcare system.

It is recommended that any vaccinations that were missed while families stayed home during the COVID-19 pandemic be scheduled as soon as possible. Talk with your child’s doctor about the immunizations your child needs.

Madison County Health Department will be holding two appointment-only immunization clinics in August:

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 11, 2020

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 25, 2020

Both clinics will be held at the Public Health Department, 138 N. Court St., Building 5, Wampsville.

Appointments are limited, so schedule your appointment by calling the Health Department at 315.366.2848. Face coverings are required to enter the building. For more information, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/459/Immunization-Vaccination-Program.

