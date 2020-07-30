From Town Hall: Lebanon Town Board to meet Aug. 10, 2020

First public meeting since shutdown to be held at Highway Garage

Submitted by Jim Goldstein

Town officials will hold a public meeting of the Lebanon Town Board at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the Town Highway Garage, 1210 Bradley Brook Road in the hamlet.

The doors will be open in order to conduct a public hearing on a proposed Land Management Local Law change that would reduce road frontage distance from 75 to 40 feet, according to Supervisor Jim Goldstein.

Those attending are required to wear masks/face coverings and recognize social distancing requirements of six feet; the highway garage doors will be open to create more fresh air.

Hand sanitizer and masks will be available.

Anyone not following policy will be asked to leave.

The public hearing will begin at 7:30 p.m. for Local Law No. 1 amending the Land Management Local Law of the township.

Other items on the agenda will include highway repairs, the status of code enforcement, dog licensing issues, COVID updates and financing plans for the new 2020 Stadium International heavy duty truck.

Residents wishing to attend should comply with all social distancing and face mask requirements.

The Town Board met by Zoom July 13 and took the following actions:

Authorized the supervisor to explore financing options for the new 2020 highway truck.

Approved the sale of the 2012 heavy duty truck to the town of Groton for $50,000

Established procedures for any public meetings and hearings that will use outdoor-style venues for safety and social distancing given the limits of the town office

Discussed the justice court and the resignation of Justice Brian Forsythe, who will vacate his post in October; candidates are being sought to fill the position

Discussed CHIPs highway projects on Betts Hill Road and Vosburg Road and a portion of Briggs Road

Discussed FEMA work that has been approved for reimbursement related to the Oct 31. washouts of Vosburgh and Bartlett roads

Discussed county, state and federal updates on COVID 19

Approved updated municipal electric contract with Constellation Energy through MEGA to save the town money on electric bills

Authorized sending out letter to residents of lighting district to solicit comments on proposed NYSEG upgrade of lighting district to LED lights that they project would save the district $1,200 a year

Discussed code enforcement updates in the township since phased re-openings

