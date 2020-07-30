FEMA announces online seminar dates for COVID-19 funding in Madison County

The Madison County Office of Emergency Management says FEMA has announced additional dates for an online seminar designed to help advise municipalities, non-profits and government agencies on whether they can apply for COVID-19 disaster assistance funding.

New York received a major disaster declaration in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic; that declaration authorizes use of emergency protective funds for public assistance organizations.

Virtual “Applicant Brief” seminars are set for Aug. 12 and 26, 2020. They will be hosted on WebEx. Anyone seeking reimbursement from FEMA for COVID-19 response activities is encouraged to register.

The seminars will equip attendees with the knowledge needed to apply for disaster aid and submit for reimbursement of FEMA-eligible expenses connected to the pandemic, such as virus testing, medical supplies and equipment, shelters, EOC operations and provision of food and water or other essential needs.

All municipalities, non-profit groups and government agencies in the state are potentially eligible.

For-profit businesses and private citizens are not.

Registration for the Aug. 12 seminar can be found HERE, and registration for the Aug. 26 seminar can be found HERE.

