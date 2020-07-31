Census Week: Get counted Madison County

Madison County wants to make sure you are counted in the 2020 Census. More than 61.3 percent of Madison County residents have already responded to the census; our goal is to reach 100 percent. Residents can fill out the Census by mail, online or by phone. Beginning Aug. 11, 2020, Census-takers will be going door-to-door to visit people who have not yet completed the Census.

Making sure every person in Madison County is counted is important because those numbers help shape our community’s federal funding for the next 10 years. The Census determines funding for public schools, hospitals, food programs, roads and public transportation, affordable housing and political representation.

“Now more than ever we want to make sure everyone in Madison County gets counted,” said County Administrator Mark Scimone. “Filling out your Census will ensure a better future for our community. If you have not yet filled it out, please do. And help spread the word … ask your friends and neighbors if they have completed the Census yet.”

Census information is also used locally for public safety and emergency preparedness. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Madison County government used Census information to ensure its ability to support residents and get needed care. Responding to the Census makes a difference in the future of the community.

The Census has been conducted every 10 years since 1790. For the past 80 years, Madison County’s population has continued to grow after each Census.

Who gets counted? When filling out the Census, be sure to count every person living in your household as of April 1, 2020. That includes children, relatives and elderly parents. Do you have two homes? Make sure to count yourself where you live the majority of the year. Madison County also has a large college student population. College students should fill out the Census for where they live during the school year. These numbers make up a large part of our population which contributes to funding, as well.

It is illegal for the Census Bureau to publicly release your responses in any way that identifies the respondent or anyone in the household; responses are only used to produce statistics.

For more information, visit 2020census.gov.

