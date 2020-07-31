Scholastic Shining Stars

Roger Williams University announces spring 2020 dean’s list

Select students have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Among them are:

Lauren Burbidge of Cazenovia

Graham Demo of Cazenovia

Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.

Jessica Higgins graduates from York College

Jessica Higgins of Oneida graduated from York College of Pennsylvania May 31, 2020. Higgins earned a master of science in public finance and management.

Verona beach resident earns degree from WGU

Catherine Crossway of Verona Beach has earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Western Governors University. The online, nonprofit university has graduated more than 190,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.

Daniel Galvez Named to Middle Atlantic Conference Academic Honor Roll

Daniel Galvez of Hamilton was named to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s winter/spring academic honor roll.

Galvez, a gradute of Sherburne Earlville Central School, is a member of the Lebanon Valley College men’s ice hockey team and is pursuing a bachelor of science in computer and data science and digital communications at The Valley.

The academic honor roll is comprised of student-athletes who compete in a varsity-level sport and registered a term/semester GPA of 3.20 (on a 4.0 scale) or higher during their season of competition.

Local students graduate from SUNY Delhi spring 2020

More than 500 students graduated from SUNY Delhi this spring. Commencement was held virtually June 27, 2020, where certificates, associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees were conferred upon the classes of summer 2019, fall 2019 and spring 2020.

Local students include:

Linda Chapman-Pierce of Morrisville (Morrisville Eaton Middle High School) graduated with a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

Damian Desordi of Morrisville (Morrisville Eaton Middle High School) graduated with an associate in applied science degree in electrical construction and instrumentation.

Connor Riedl of Cazenovia (Cazenovia Junior Senior High School) graduated with an associate in occupational studies degree in welding technology.

Alyzia Hill of Chittenango (Saint Johnsville Junior Senior High) graduated with a master of science degree in nursing education.

Christine Nasci of Chittenango (Cicero North Syracuse Senior High School) graduated with a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

Joseua Figueroa of Morrisville (Hamilton Central High School) graduated with a certificate degree in computer-aided drafting.

Jordan Fragale of Syracuse (C W Baker High School) graduated with an associate in applied science degree in business: business administration.

Keara Lawson of Cazenovia (Chittenango High School) graduated with an associate in applied science degree in nursing.

Judson Spaulding of Cazenovia (Cazenovia Junior Senior High School) graduated with an associate in occupational studies degree in welding technology.

Peyton Strong of oneida (Oneida High School) graduated with an associate in occupational studies degree in welding technology.

