The Arc of Madison Cortland news

Agency awarded guardianship grant from NYSARC Trust Services to support corporate guardianship for people with disabilities

The Arc Madison Cortland, a not for-profit organization supporting people with disabilities in Central New York, has been awarded a grant from the Trustee Management Board of NYSARC Trust Services to support the agencies guardianship program.

NYSARC Trust Services administers supplemental needs trusts and pooled trusts that can make dramatic improvements to the lives of people with disabilities by enabling individuals to maintain eligibility for Medicaid and SSI.

For 2020, NYSARC Trust Services is proud to fulfill its commitment to enhancing the lives of people with disabilities by awarding a total of $2,636,000 in grants to The Arc New York chapters statewide. Even in these unprecedented times, their support and funding has remained unwavering.

Like so many organizations during these challenging times, The Arc Madison Cortland has had to adapt and evolve our supports. Ensuring families have what they need, keeping people safe and staying on top of all the guidance during this global pandemic has been our top priority. This grant will help us continue in our overall vision: “empowering people throughout their lives to reach their full potential.”

For more information about the services provided by The Arc of Madison Cortland visit arcofmc.org or call 315.363.3389.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

