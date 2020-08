Cornell Cooperative Extension announced the Central New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Team welcomed Field Crops Specialist Erik Smith.

“Our team is excited to have Erik join us,” said Farm Business Management Specialist Nicole L. Tommell. “Please direct any and all questions for field crops to Erik, he is looking forward to working in our region.”

Smith can be reached at eas56@cornell.edu or 315.219.7786.

