Adorable adoptables seek fur-ever loving homes





Hey, Luca here! Don’t let the sad puppy dog eye pictures fool you. He is a sweetheart and a very happy go lucky boy who enjoys getting everyone’s attention. He recently came to the shelter as a stray so the staff is still getting to know him but they said he has been such a wonderful boy so far.

The vets estimated him to be around 9 months old weighing in at 66 pounds and still growing. Since he is still a puppy, he will require some training when it comes to him getting so happy to see people and jumpy on them to say hello. But he does have excellent listening skills, amazing leash manners that he would love to show you!

For the most part he likes to romp around the yard on his free time and play politely with his toys or chase his long tail in circles. He doesn’t mind cats and he also seems to get along with all the dog friends he meets but a meet and greet is always required. He doesn’t mind getting all the butt scratches and pets he can get! Come down to today and ask the staff to spend some time with him, he is just looking for a fur-ever family to call his own!

Sweet Jet was brought to the shelter along with some feline friends when his owner could no longer take care of them. This playful boy loves to be out and explore his space. Jet also enjoys being petted and spoiled by humans and when comfortable will rub all over you and give you kisses in return.

He also has extra toes that make his feet look like cute little mittens! Jet is selective with which cats he gets along with, but we think a home with submissive cats could work for him. He can be dog tested upon request. A home on the quiet side is best for him as too much commotion makes him nervous. Please fill out an application online if Jet seems like the kitty for you!

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

