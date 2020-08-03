New York State Police news

Results released for Operation Hard Hat

State police and the state Department of Transportation announced July 24, 2020, that 90 tickets were issued during two days of the “Operation Hard Hat” initiative that took place on I-690 in Onondaga County and State Route 12F in Jefferson County.

Operation Hard Hat is a joint initiative that features state troopers dressed as highway workers to crack down on work zone violations and highlight the importance of safe driving through active construction and maintenance work zones.

Based on the initial success of the campaign, plans are in place to roll out additional operations throughout the summer. During this detail, troopers issued tickets for a variety of violations, including speeding, using cell phones while driving, failing to wear a seat belt and not complying with the ‘Move Over’ law.

Motorists are urged to drive responsibly in work zones. They are reminded to move over a lane when safely possible, or slow down significantly, whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

