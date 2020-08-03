BLOTTER: New York State Police Troop D

Teen credited with saving man’s life in pool incident

On July 25, 2020, at 12:17 p.m., state police, along with Clayton Fire Department and TIERS Ambulance were dispatched to a report of a possible drowning in a pool at Riverside Acres Campground.

The investigation has revealed that Roger G. Boston, 68, from Knoxson, Penn., was swimming in the deep end of the pool when it is believed he suffered a medical event causing him to become unconscious and sink to the bottom of the pool. Boston’s wife, Linda, who was poolside, witnessed this occur and yelled for help.

Grace C. Prince, 19, who was in the pool area, heard the call for help and dove into the pool. She was able to swim to the bottom of the deep end and retrieve Boston, bringing him to the surface.

With the assistance of bystanders, Boston was removed from the pool and regained consciousness.

Boston was transported to River Hospital for evaluation.

Prince, the daughter of Bassmaster Cliff Prince, is credited with saving Boston’s life.

Troopers investigate fatal UTV crash in Herkimer County

On July 26, 2020, at 8:55 p.m., state police in Herkimer responded to a UTV crash that occurred on State Route 170 at the intersection of Yellow Church Road in the town of Little Falls, Herkimer County.

Initial investigation has determined a UTV, operated by Jason C. Sullivan, 33, of Little Falls, was traveling west on Yellow Church Road when he failed to stop for a stop sign at State Route 170 and proceeded into the intersection, striking a southbound 2009 Ford van.

Sullivan and a passenger, Matthew A. Cotton, 37, of Herkimer, were ejected from the UTV and transported with critical injuries.

The operator of the Ford Van, Alexander M. Stone, 23 from Little Falls, was not injured in the crash.

Sullivan was transported to Little Falls Hospital and was pronounced deceased; Cotton was airlifted to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse and was pronounced deceased.

The investigation continues.

North Syracuse man arrested following traffic pursuit in Oswego County

On July 27, 2020, at 2:14 p.m., troopers initiated a traffic stop on County Route 30 in the town of Williamstown for a 2016 Jeep Cherokee for failing to stop at a stop sign.

The driver, later identified as Alessandro M. Lisi, 20, of North Syracuse, refused to stop and continued at a high rate of speed on County Route 30, turning onto Kasoag Lake Drive. Lisi lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and struck a “dead end” sign; he then drove across the yard at 603 County Route 30, left the vehicle at the Kasoag Lake Bar and Grill’s boat launch and fled on foot. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Lisi was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; unlawful fleeing a police officer, a class A misdemeanor; and driving while ability impaired by drugs and reckless driving, both unclassified misdemeanors.

Lisi is scheduled to appear in Williamstown Town Court at 7 p.m. Aug. 3, 2020.

State police investigate drowning incident at Salmon River Falls

State police in Hastings is investigating an apparent drowning that occurred at the Salmon River Falls in the town of Orwell, Oswego County.

On July 28, 2020, at 5:35 p.m., troopers responded to the Salmon River Falls for a reported male who was swimming with friends and had jumped from the top of the 110-foot falls area and did not resurface.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Brett M. Colvin of Camillus was found deceased in the water by a member of the state police Underwater Recovery Team.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine an official cause of death.

State police were assisted at the scene by Orwell Fire Department, NOCA Ambulance, Oswego County Fire Coordinators, Oswego County Dive Team and the Oswego County Rope Rescue Team.

The investigation continues.

Dexter man arrested on assault charges

On July 29, 2020, state police in Watertown arrested Dean J. Bradshaw, 32, of Dexter, on a charge of third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor.

Bradshaw is charged with punching the complainant in the head with a closed fist during a verbal argument inside a barn on Middle Road in the town of Brownville. The victim, who was knocked unconscious after hitting his head on a concrete floor, was transported to SUNY Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with a skull fracture. He is listed in stable condition.

Bradshaw was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Brownville Town Court at 6 p.m. Sept. 3, 2020.

Troopers investigate two-vehicle crash in town of Pamelia

State police in Watertown is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Route 37 and State Route 342 in the town of Pamelia, Jefferson County.

On July 29, 2020, at 1:06 p.m., a 1995 Ford pickup truck, operated by Dale R. Patchin, 60, of Watertown, was attempting to make a left turn onto State Route 342 when he failed to observe a 2019 Toyota Rav4, driven by Linda L. Eisenhauer, 71, of Watertown, southbound on Route 37. Both vehicles subsequently struck head-on.

Eisenhauer was transported to Carthage Area Hospital with minor injuries. Patchin was issued a ticket for failure to yield the right of way, he was not injured in the crash.

Troopers investigate fatal roll-over crash in Vienna

State police in Sylvan Beach is investigating a rollover crash that occurred on Vienna Road in the town of Vienna, Oneida County, Aug. 1, 2020.

The preliminary investigation has revealed a 1999 Ford pickup truck operated by Shane M. Pinard, 18, from Canastota, was traveling southbound on Vienna Road when he lost control just south of Kellogg Road. The vehicle traveled off the west shoulder and rolled several times, pinning Pinard under the truck.

The truck, which came to rest on the driver’s side, was lifted off the driver by several bystanders who had heard the crash.

Pinard was transported via Mercy Flight to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Two passengers in the truck, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old, were transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State police were assisted at the scene by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, state Conservation Police, Vienna Fire Department and Vineall Ambulance.

The investigation continues.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

