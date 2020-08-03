Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: New York State Police Troop T

Bymartha

Aug 3, 2020 , , ,

Maryland man arrested for DWI, BAC more than twice legal limit

On July 31, 2020, at approximately 1:55 a.m., state police located a vehicle parked on the shoulder of I-90 with its hazard lights on. Police say upon interviewing the driver of the vehicle, Scherief C. Butler, 42, of Upper Marlboro, Md., they found Butler to be intoxicated. He was taken into custody, transported and processed at SP Syracuse, where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.19 percent.

Butler was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was turned over to a sober third party and released on appearance tickets returnable in Dewitt Town Court at 6 p.m. Aug. 18, 2020.

By martha

Related Post

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: New York State Police Troop D

Aug 3, 2020 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

New York State Police news

Aug 3, 2020 martha
Pets Top Story

Adorable adoptables seek fur-ever loving homes

Aug 3, 2020 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: New York State Police Troop T

Aug 3, 2020
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: New York State Police Troop D

Aug 3, 2020
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

New York State Police news

Aug 3, 2020
Pets Top Story

Adorable adoptables seek fur-ever loving homes

Aug 3, 2020