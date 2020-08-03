BLOTTER: New York State Police Troop T

Maryland man arrested for DWI, BAC more than twice legal limit

On July 31, 2020, at approximately 1:55 a.m., state police located a vehicle parked on the shoulder of I-90 with its hazard lights on. Police say upon interviewing the driver of the vehicle, Scherief C. Butler, 42, of Upper Marlboro, Md., they found Butler to be intoxicated. He was taken into custody, transported and processed at SP Syracuse, where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.19 percent.

Butler was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was turned over to a sober third party and released on appearance tickets returnable in Dewitt Town Court at 6 p.m. Aug. 18, 2020.

