Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Letters to the Editor Op-Ed Top Story

LETTER: Open Letter to Senators Gillibrand, Schumer

Bymartha

Aug 4, 2020 , , , , , , , ,

To the Editor:

With coronavirus sweeping the globe, now is the time for Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer to support federal funding for cultured-meat research. For those who aren’t familiar with the term, cultured meat is grown from cells, without slaughtering animals. Besides the obvious benefits to nonhuman welfare, this emerging technology would help prevent pandemics.

We’re living through a worldwide crisis caused by a zoonotic virus known as COVID-19. In recent years, we’ve seen a number of diseases make the leap from animals to humans. You might know some of them as bird flu or swine flu. Cultured meat removes such risk from food production. We need federal funding to assist its development. This is too urgent to leave to the private sector.

Jon Hochschartner, Granby, Conn.

By martha

Related Post

Arts & Entertainment Top Story

2020 Remsen Barn Festival of the Arts goes virtual

Aug 7, 2020 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Community Bank presents $5,000 donation to YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley

Aug 7, 2020 martha
Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

USDA offers deferrals for Farm Storage Facility Loan borrowers

Aug 7, 2020 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Arts & Entertainment Top Story

2020 Remsen Barn Festival of the Arts goes virtual

Aug 7, 2020
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Community Bank presents $5,000 donation to YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley

Aug 7, 2020
Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

USDA offers deferrals for Farm Storage Facility Loan borrowers

Aug 7, 2020
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Free Living Well Workshops being offered via Zoom

Aug 7, 2020