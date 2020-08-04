Madison County news

Let’s Stay Apart and Still Come Together: Support Madison County Children’s Advocacy Center in the One Too Many NY 5K (Virtual Run/Walk)

Submitted by Samantha Field

Even though things are very different throughout New York state, one thing has stayed the same: the Madison County Children’s Advocacy Center has remained open, providing essential services for abused children and their families. The Madison County Children’s Advocacy Center facilitates a collaborative, trauma-sensitive system response to the county’s most serious child abuse reports.

The Center is a child-focused, neutral environment that brings together necessary agencies and services to support the child and family during an investigation, hold offenders accountable and assist with resources for healing.

The vital work of the CAC needs to continue. Abuse does not take a break during a pandemic, more often the risk rises. Now is your opportunity to help support the work of the CAC, and for you to get moving— jog, walk, skip or dance. The New York State Children’s Alliance is hosting the One Too Many NY 5K Virtual Race/Walk. When you register and select a CAC to support, simply choose a day from September 17, 2020 through Sunday, September 20, 2020 to participate and 75% of your registration fee goes to our local CAC. One child abused is one too many, but you can make a difference.

Register today at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-too-many-ny-5k-virtual-race-tickets-109842178914 and select the Madison County Children’s Advocacy Center. Then pick a day, pick a time, pick a route—it can be your neighborhood, your favorite park, or even your treadmill. This a great way to stay apart, practice social distancing, and still come together in support of the children in our community.

The $35 entry fee entitles you to receive an event t-shirt, a run/walk bib, and a chance to win some prizes. You must register by August 22. 2020 to receive a shirt. This virtual event does not have any geographical limits, so encourage family and friends far and near to sign up, select Madison County Children’s Advocacy Center, and participate.

One in ten children will be abused before their 18th birthday. Your support can turn this disturbing fact into a brighter future for all children. Join this effort to support the CAC and to end abuse for kids.

More information can be found by calling the Madison County Children’s Advocacy Center at 315-363-2816. #OneTooManyNY5K

Potential Public Exposure to COVID-19 in Madison County

Madison County Health Department has learned of a possible public exposure to COVID-19. Members of the public who visited Walmart at 2024 Genesee Street in Oneida, NY on July 30, 2020 between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM should watch for symptoms of COVID-19 to develop through August 13, 2020. The person infected with COVID-19 was wearing a face covering while in Walmart.

Symptoms to look for include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or unable to catch your breath. If you develop any of these symptoms, stay home and call your doctor to find out if you should get tested. If you have emergency warning signs of COVID-19, such as trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or trouble waking up, or bluish lips or face, call 911 and get medical help immediately.

The safest way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from anyone not in your household, wear a face covering when unable to keep your distance, and wash your hands often. It is especially important to wear a face covering over your nose and mouth when in public. If we all take these steps to limit contact with people, we will have the best chance of limiting the spread of COVID-19.

For more information, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/2479/Coronavirus-COVID-19.

