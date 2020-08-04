Canastota’s Pelland makes senior master sergeant

The New York Air National Guard’s 224th Air Defense Group recently promoted five senior noncommissioned officers in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Among them was Carrie Pelland of Canastota, who was promoted to senior master sergeant.

Pelland is a flight superintendent at the 224th ADS.

The 224th ADG is composed of the 224th Air Defense Squadron and 224th Support Squadron, located in Rome, and Detachment 1 and Detachment 2 that serve in the Washington, D.C. area. The 224th ADG provides the forces to conduct the Eastern Air Defense Sector’s mission. Part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, the Sector is responsible for the air defense of the eastern U.S.

The New York National Guard (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs) is the state’s executive agency responsible to the Governor for managing New York’s Military Forces, which consists of nearly 20,000 members of the New York Army National Guard, the New York Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard.

