Armed man barricaded in home

At about 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, Cazenovia police responded to a call on Carriage Lane in Cazenovia; investigation revealed the individual is a 36-year-old white male who is armed and barricaded inside a residence and threatening to use force against officers.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist.

All lanes of Route 20 are blocked in both directions in Cazenovia between Carriage Lane and Fenner Road.

A detour has been set up through the Tops Friendly Market Plaza.

The incident is ongoing.

Also on scene are Cazenovia police, state police, SUNY Morrisville Police, Madison County Office of Emergency Management, Cazenovia Fire Department, CAVAC, SEVAC and Syracuse police.

