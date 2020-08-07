Sheriff’s Office to participate in Speed Awareness Week special speeding enforcement initiative

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind motorists that Aug. 6, 2020, started Speed Awareness Week in New York state.

Each year, hundreds of motorists in New York state lose their lives or suffer serious injuries from speed-related crashes. In 2018, 29 percent of all traffic fatalities in New York state were caused by speeding.

The intent of Speed Awareness Week is to reduce the number of speed-related crashes that will result in fewer deaths and injuries; the Madison County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the Speed Awareness Week initiative, which runs through Aug. 12, 2020.

MCSO will deploy dedicated patrols that will target speeding motorists.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office would like to encourage all motorists to obey the speed limit and arrive alive.

