Free Living Well Workshops being offered via Zoom

A collaborative partnership of Bassett Healthcare, the Madison County Office for the Aging and the Madison County Rural Health Council will be offering free evidence-based workshops virtually via Zoom; these workshops have been developed by Stanford University to help people better understand and self-manage their chronic conditions, diabetes or chronic pain.

All workshops are led by two trained peer leaders in an interactive group setting. Each Zoom session will provide helpful information, teach practical self-management skills and help participants maintain a more active and fulfilling life.

The workshops are free and open to anyone over 18 years old experiencing chronic pain, diabetes or a chronic condition living in Chenango, Delaware, Herkimer, Madison, Otsego and Schoharie counties. The workshops meet once a week for seven weeks.

Here is the schedule of upcoming workshops:

Living Well with Chronic Conditions

Aug. 17, 2020: Mondays, 6 to 8:30 p.m. (ends Oct. 5)

Sept. 21, 2020: Mondays, 9:30 a.m. to noon (ends Nov. 9)

Living Well with Chronic Pain

Aug. 19, 2020: Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon (ends Sept. 30)

Sept. 16, 2020: Wednesdays, 6 to 8:30 p.m. (ends Oct. 28)

Living Well with Diabetes

Aug. 18, 2020: Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon (ends Sept. 29)

Sept. 15, 2020: Tuesdays, 6 to 8:30 p.m. (ends Oct. 27)

For more information or to register, contact the Madison County Rural Health Council at 315.313.4399, henry.s@mcruralhealthcouncil.org or mcruralhealthcouncil.org/contact-us.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

