Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Free Living Well Workshops being offered via Zoom

Bymartha

Aug 7, 2020 , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

A collaborative partnership of Bassett Healthcare, the Madison County Office for the Aging and the Madison County Rural Health Council will be offering free evidence-based workshops virtually via Zoom; these workshops have been developed by Stanford University to help people better understand and self-manage their chronic conditions, diabetes or chronic pain.

All workshops are led by two trained peer leaders in an interactive group setting. Each Zoom session will provide helpful information, teach practical self-management skills and help participants maintain a more active and fulfilling life.

The workshops are free and open to anyone over 18 years old experiencing chronic pain, diabetes or a chronic condition living in Chenango, Delaware, Herkimer, Madison, Otsego and Schoharie counties. The workshops meet once a week for seven weeks.

Here is the schedule of upcoming workshops:

Living Well with Chronic Conditions

  • Aug. 17, 2020: Mondays, 6 to 8:30 p.m. (ends Oct. 5)
  • Sept. 21, 2020: Mondays, 9:30 a.m. to noon (ends Nov. 9)

Living Well with Chronic Pain

  • Aug. 19, 2020: Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon (ends Sept. 30)
  • Sept. 16, 2020: Wednesdays, 6 to 8:30 p.m. (ends Oct. 28)

Living Well with Diabetes

  • Aug. 18, 2020: Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon (ends Sept. 29)
  • Sept. 15, 2020: Tuesdays, 6 to 8:30 p.m. (ends Oct. 27)

For more information or to register, contact the Madison County Rural Health Council at 315.313.4399, henry.s@mcruralhealthcouncil.org or mcruralhealthcouncil.org/contact-us.

By martha

Related Post

Arts & Entertainment Top Story

2020 Remsen Barn Festival of the Arts goes virtual

Aug 7, 2020 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Community Bank presents $5,000 donation to YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley

Aug 7, 2020 martha
Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

USDA offers deferrals for Farm Storage Facility Loan borrowers

Aug 7, 2020 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Arts & Entertainment Top Story

2020 Remsen Barn Festival of the Arts goes virtual

Aug 7, 2020
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Community Bank presents $5,000 donation to YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley

Aug 7, 2020
Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

USDA offers deferrals for Farm Storage Facility Loan borrowers

Aug 7, 2020
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Free Living Well Workshops being offered via Zoom

Aug 7, 2020