Community Bank presents $5,000 donation to YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley

The Community Bank Main Street Oneida branch recently presented YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley with $5,000 to support its annual fundraising campaign. This effort helps support local children and families who cannot afford memberships or programs, youth camp and childcare services, helping to build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all.

The YMCA does not turn anyone away based on their ability to pay and the fundraiser is a critical part of the YMCA’s mission. The funding raised directly goes to support those families and individuals who can’t afford to pay the standard membership cost.

“The YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley is an integral part of our community,” Branch Manager Cindy Lindauer said. “COVID-19 has created financial hardships for many families the Greater Tri-Valley region, and our donation will help to ensure no one is turned away. The YMCA not only helps to improve our community’s health and wellbeing, but also nurtures the potential of local children and teens. We are happy to support the Y’s annual campaign while reinvesting into our community during such a critical time.”

The YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley has two primary branches: Rome, founded in 1871, and Oneida, built in 1990. In addition, it has a school-age child care operation in the New Hartford area, which serves approximately 200 children daily.

For more information about YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley, visit ymcatrivalley.org. For more information about Community Bank, visit cbnanews.com

