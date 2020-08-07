Madison County Courier

Arts & Entertainment

2020 Remsen Barn Festival of the Arts goes virtual

Aug 7, 2020

Join us for the 41st annual Remsen Barn Festival of the Arts, which is going virtual for the first time; the online event will be held during the fourth full weekend in September 2020. The Virtual Festival will have a digital street map visitors can scroll through, as though they are walking along Main Street in Remsen.

Booth icons for arts and crafts, food products, nonprofit organizations and performers will link to the vendors’ preferred websites. Visitors will be able to hover over the icon to read the brief description of the products.

The Virtual Barn Festival will begin the morning of Friday, Sept. 25, and run through the evening of Monday, Sept. 28, at VirtualBarnFest.com and will showcase many of the items normally available at the in-person event, allowing visitors to purchase unique items that have become an annual or family tradition.

Remsen looks forward to welcoming visitors online to enjoy this event for the 41st consecutive year.

The Remsen Barn Festival of the Arts is a juried arts and crafts festival with more than 250 exhibitors and a variety of food and entertainment.

The festival is usually held each year in September in Remsen. For more information, visit remsenbarnfestival.org.

