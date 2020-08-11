BLOTTER: New York State Police

Troop D – Oneida Headquarters

Aug. 3, 2020

Syracuse man charged with possession of an illegal handgun following a vehicle-and-traffic stop

State police arrested Nathan J. Donalson, 23, of Syracuse, on charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a C felony; and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.

On July 31, 2020, at 3:56 p.m., Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 81 near Bartell Road in the town of Cicero for a vehicle and traffic violation. During an interview with Donalson, troopers detected a strong odor of marijuana and asked the driver and a female passenger to get out of the vehicle. While conducting a vehicle search, troopers located a loaded Smith & Wesson Model 459 semi-automatic firearm and a bag of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Donalson was taken into custody and transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center for centralized arraignment.

Local contractor arrested on grand larceny charges

State police in North Syracuse arrested Scott A. Cardinali, 39, of Hannibal, for third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony.

Cardinali, owner of Scotts Precision Edge, is charged with taking an $8,750 deposit from a Mattydale couple for a renovation project at their home. He failed to complete any work on the project and refused to return their deposit.

Cardinali was processed and transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center to await centralized arraignment.

Aug. 4, 2020

Oswego-based contractor arrested following multi-county investigation

On July 30, 2020, state police in Oneida arrested 38-year-old Dana J. Boyden of Oswego for several counts of theft stemming from incidents across several Central New York counties.

Boyden was hired to complete work at a job site in the village of Sylvan Beach in late June 2020. Around this time, state police in Sylvan Beach received several reports of property thefts in the village of Sylvan Beach and the town of Vienna, and a theft was reported to state police in Waterloo in Seneca County; Boyden became a person of interest due to his employment in the Sylvan Beach area and the unique vehicle he operated, which had been seen at or near the reported incidents.

Based on information gathered in the cross-county investigations, a search warrant was obtained and executed at Boyden’s residence. The search warrant resulted in the seizure of proceeds from several of the incidents, including antique automotive memorabilia, power tools and building supplies.

Boyden was charged and released on appearance tickets in:

Vienna (returnable in Vienna Town Court Aug. 11, 2020) Fourth-degree grand larceny Petit Larceny Sylvan Beach (returnable in Sylvan Beach Village Court Aug. 13, 2020) Fourth-degree grand larceny Tyre (returnable in Tyre Town Court Sept. 15, 2020) Petit larceny

State police thank the many community members who worked together to provide integral information to the NYSP that led to the successful outcome of this investigation.

Aug. 7, 2020

Employee at CNY developmental disabilities residential facility arrested on assault charges

On Aug. 7, 2020, state police in Lowville arrested Deborah A. Cannan, 63, of Lowville, for second-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent physical/disabled person and third-degree assault, both class A misdemeanors.

Cannan, an individualized residential alternative worker, is charged with physically pushing an elderly male resident, causing him to fall into a bookcase during an argument at the residential facility located at 5331 Dayan St., Lowville, on July 13, 2020.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the Lewis County Emergency Room for internal injuries.

Cannan was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Lowville Village Court at 4 p.m. Aug. 25, 2020.

Aug. 9, 2020

Fatal UTV crash in Herkimer County

State police in Herkimer are investigating a fatal UTV crash that occurred on Thompson Road in the town of Salisbury.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2020 Yamaha UTV operated by Michael T. Miles, 41, of Mohawk, was westbound in the eastbound lane on Thompson Road at a high rate of speed when it struck the rear of a 2019 Honda UTV and overturned.

Miles, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the UTV. He was transported to Little Falls Hospital via MOVAC Ambulance, where he was pronounced deceased upon arrival. The operator of the other UTV, Richard Lamphere, 41, of Salisbury, was not injured in the crash.

The investigation continues.

Troop E

UPDATE: State police investigating homicide in Oneida Castle

State police are requesting anyone who may have photos, dash-cam video or information regarding two black males seen running from a 2017 black Ford Explorer that crashed near the intersection of Nine-foot Road and State Route 318 (near the Waterloo Premium Outlets) between 2:45 and 3 p.m. Aug. 4 to contact state police BCI at Troop D Headquarters 315.366.6000.

– – – – –

On Aug. 5, 2020, state police arrested Travon D. Golden, 22, from Canandaigua, for second-degree murder, a class A felony. He was transported to the Oneida County Jail for centralized arraignment and held without bail.

An autopsy, conducted by the Onondaga County Medical examiner’s Office concluded 21-year-old Tyler McBain died as a result of a single gunshot wound to his upper torso.

– – – – –

On Aug. 4, 2020, at 1:39 p.m., state police in Oneida responded to a reported physical assault that occurred at the upper apartment at 91 Seneca Ave., Oneida Castle.

When EMS and troopers arrived, they discovered McBain, who lives at this residence, lying on the floor, deceased.

Investigators are interviewing neighbors and witnesses who heard an argument that occurred in the upstairs apartment then observed a male running from the victim’s residence and getting into a dark-colored SUV and leaving the scene.

Information was obtained at the scene that the possible suspect vehicle they may have headed back to the Rochester area. Troopers from Troops E and T are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact state police in Oneida at 315.366.6000.

State police were assisted at the scene by Oneida Castle Fire Department and Vineall Ambulance.

The investigation continues.

Troop T – Thruway

Connecticut man arrested in Sullivan following traffic stop for alleged speed of 106 on Thruway

On Aug. 2, 2020, at approximately 6:15 a.m., state police stopped a vehicle on I-90 in Sullivan for traveling 106 mph in a 65-mph zone. Upon interviewing the driver, probable cause to search the vehicle was established.

The driver, Carlo M. Matos, 25, of Meriden, Conn., was found to be in possession of approximately 4.4 ounces of marijuana.

Matos was taken into custody and transported to SP Syracuse, where he was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on an appearance ticket returnable in Sullivan Town Court at 3 p.m. Sept. 22, 2020.

