Chittenango Landing announces Suffrage Saturdays Speaker Series

Highlights Upstate New York’s place in history as the birthplace of the women’s suffrage movement

The Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum announced it will present ‘Suffrage Saturdays ,’ a series of speakers highlighting Upstate New York’s place in history as the birthplace of the women’s suffrage movement and home of many noted reformers. Lectures will take place Saturdays at 1 p.m. beginning Aug. 8.

Funded in part by a grant from Humanities New York, the series features four speakers and a traveling exhibition.

“Many women of our region played a tremendous role in the fight for suffrage,” said Dr. Joseph Treglia, director of CLCBM. “The women’s suffrage movement has promoted human welfare in numerous ways. It has stimulated social and political reform through individual and group civil action.”

Register for the YouTube link and watch the video, “A Privileged Passenger List: The Canal Campaign of Harriot Stanton Blatch,” by Pamela Vittorio Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. On Saturday, there will be a Zoom Q&A with Vittorio 2 p.m.

In addition to the speaker series, a traveling exhibit, “Votes for Women: Celebrating New York’s Suffrage Centennial,” will be on display at the Visitor Center at CLCBM.

The Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum is located at 717 Lakeport Road, Chittenango. The site is open Friday through Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and other times by appointment.

For more information, call 315.687.3801, email info@clcbm.org, visit clcbm.org or find us on Facebook.

