BLOTTER: Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies investigating a serious personal injury motor vehicle accident in Brookfield

On Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at approximately 6:09 p.m., Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to State Route 8 in the area of School Street, in the town of Brookfield for a motor vehicle collision involving a pick-up truck and tractor-trailer.

A 2007 GMC pick-up truck, operated by 54-year-old William J. Chaisson of Clayville, was northbound on State Route 8, when witnesses say he entered the southbound lane and collided with a tractor-trailer operated by 44-year-old Justin W. Parker of Westerlo.

Chaisson was extricated from his vehicle and transported by Mercy Flight to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse.

Parker and a female passenger in Chaisson’s vehicle were treated at area hospitals and released. Chaisson remains in SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital in stable condition.

State Route 8 was shut down for several hours Sunday evening after the accident while members of the Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Team were on scene. No tickets have been issued; the investigation continues.

Leonardsville Fire Department, Brookfield Fire Department, Bridgewater Fire and Ambulance, Edwards Ambulance, West Winfield Ambulance and Mercy Flight assisted at the scene.

Baldwinsville man arrested in connection with a string of larcenies in Sullivan

On July 10, 2020, Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the area of Taylor Road, Chestnut Ridge Road and Devaul Road in Sullivan to investigate multiple reports of vehicles being broken into items stolen overnight.

Residential surveillance captured images of a male going into vehicles and removing property. These images were distributed to area law enforcement agencies, as well as posted on social media. As result Matthew O. Bader, 37, of Baldwinsville, was identified as the man in the images.

Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Bader and charged him with multiple counts of petit larceny. Bader was issued appearance tickets returnable in Sullivan Town Court Aug. 25, 2020.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to always lock vehicles.

