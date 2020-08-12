Purchase College celebrates dean’s list students

Purchase College announced that more than 1,300 students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester.

Congratulations to Alexandra Gibbons of Oriskany Falls, who is studying visual arts

Congratulations to Siobhan Kiernan of Cazenovia, who is studying theatre and performance

Congratulations to Madelynne Torosian of Chittenango, who is studying creative writing

Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and taken a minimum of 12 credits. For BA and BS programs, a semester GPA of 3.50 is required. For BFA and MusB programs, a semester GPA of 3.75 is required.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

