Purchase College celebrates dean’s list students

Purchase College announced that more than 1,300 students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester.
- Congratulations to Alexandra Gibbons of Oriskany Falls, who is studying visual arts
- Congratulations to Siobhan Kiernan of Cazenovia, who is studying theatre and performance
- Congratulations to Madelynne Torosian of Chittenango, who is studying creative writing
Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and taken a minimum of 12 credits. For BA and BS programs, a semester GPA of 3.50 is required. For BFA and MusB programs, a semester GPA of 3.75 is required.