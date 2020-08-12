Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Education/STEM Top Story

Purchase College celebrates dean’s list students

Bymartha

Aug 11, 2020 , , , ,

Purchase College announced that more than 1,300 students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester.

  • Congratulations to Alexandra Gibbons of Oriskany Falls, who is studying visual arts
  • Congratulations to Siobhan Kiernan of Cazenovia, who is studying theatre and performance
  • Congratulations to Madelynne Torosian of Chittenango, who is studying creative writing

Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and taken a minimum of 12 credits. For BA and BS programs, a semester GPA of 3.50 is required. For BFA and MusB programs, a semester GPA of 3.75 is required.

By martha

Related Post

Ag, Farming & Gardening Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

NYS Issues Plan To Create Pollinator Habitats On Commercial Properties

Aug 12, 2020 martha
History Top Story

National Abolition Hall of Fame receives Pomeroy fund history award

Aug 12, 2020 martha
Pets Top Story

Adorable adoptables need loving, fur-ever homes

Aug 12, 2020 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Ag, Farming & Gardening Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

NYS Issues Plan To Create Pollinator Habitats On Commercial Properties

Aug 12, 2020
History Top Story

National Abolition Hall of Fame receives Pomeroy fund history award

Aug 12, 2020
Pets Top Story

Adorable adoptables need loving, fur-ever homes

Aug 12, 2020
Education/STEM Top Story

‘Box of Books’ returning to OCC this fall

Aug 12, 2020