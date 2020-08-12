Police arrest man twice for second high-speed pursuit this week

At approximately 5:05 p.m., Utica police units were in the area of Court Street and Whitesboro Street when they noticed a vehicle that had been stolen earlier in the day.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled and a pursuit was initiated. The chase went through Utica into Yorkville and Whitesboro and then ultimately back into Utica, where it stopped only because the vehicle’s tires became flat due to the reckless actions of the operator.

It was estimated that the driver reached speeds of more than 100 mph during the pursuit.

As the operator was taken from the vehicle, police discovered it was the same male that led police on a long pursuit just two days ago when he struck police vehicles in his attempt to flee at that time.

The male, Alexander Walker, 24, of Utica, has now led police on two pursuits exceeding speeds of 100 miles an hour on city streets in less than 48 hours.

On today’s incident he was issued more than 20 state vehicle-and-traffic tickets and was also charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony; obstructing governmental administration and third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.

Police say Walker’s actions are an extreme danger to police officers and the public, but that due to bail reform laws, he has been issued tickets and released.

“We will do everything in our power to keep the public safe from individuals like this,” Sgt. Mark Curley, Utica Police Department spokesman, wrote in a statement. “However, if it is not a qualifying offense, we must release them. Please understand that that our frustrations are just as high as everyone else, but that will not stop us from continuing to do everything in our power to keep these dangerous individuals off the street.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

