Education/STEM

SUNY Oneonta graduates more than 1,000 students

Aug 12, 2020

More than 1,000 students graduated from SUNY Oneonta recently; among them were the following local residents:

  • Riley Arsenault of Earlville – bachelor of science in biology
  • Dustin Bartlett of Munnsville – bachelor of fine arts in art and design
  • Robert Burbank of Canastota – bachelor of science in environmental sustainability with the following honors: enviromental sustainability
  • McKenna Jones of Oneida – bachelor of science in childhood education with the following honors: childhood education
  • Julia Lamont of Waterville – bachelor of science in childhood education with the following honors: childhood education
  • Juliet Morin of Earlville – bachelor of science in biology and anthropology with a minor in computer art

Students who completed the requirements for bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and certificates of advanced study were honored in the Dewar Arena of the Alumni Field House.

