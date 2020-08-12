SUNY Oneonta graduates more than 1,000 students

More than 1,000 students graduated from SUNY Oneonta recently; among them were the following local residents:
- Riley Arsenault of Earlville – bachelor of science in biology
- Dustin Bartlett of Munnsville – bachelor of fine arts in art and design
- Robert Burbank of Canastota – bachelor of science in environmental sustainability with the following honors: enviromental sustainability
- McKenna Jones of Oneida – bachelor of science in childhood education with the following honors: childhood education
- Julia Lamont of Waterville – bachelor of science in childhood education with the following honors: childhood education
- Juliet Morin of Earlville – bachelor of science in biology and anthropology with a minor in computer art
Students who completed the requirements for bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and certificates of advanced study were honored in the Dewar Arena of the Alumni Field House.