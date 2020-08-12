‘Box of Books’ returning to OCC this fall

Onondaga Community College’s Box of Books program will provide students with even lower textbook and technology prices during the 2020-21 academic year. OCC is the first public college in the nation to partner with Barnes & Noble College to provide students the opportunity to pay for their textbooks on a per-credit-hour basis rather than the sticker price, dramatically reducing the cost of textbooks. Students can also purchase a laptop at a reduced price.

Box of Books started in the fall 2019 semester. Due to its overwhelming success, prices were reduced to provide more students the access they need to textbooks and technology. 2020-21 pricing is as follows:

Textbooks cost $20.50 per credit hour. The 2019-20 rate was $21.50 per credit hour. The average cost of a textbook prior to Box of Books was $81.72.

Students who wish to purchase a computer through Box of Books can buy a Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 for $215. The 2019-20 price was $250. Students whose technology needs require a more powerful computer will have other purchasing options in OCC’s Barnes & Noble bookstore.

Eligible students can apply financial aid toward textbook and computer purchases. Students without adequate financial aid can also apply for an OCC scholarship to support these costs.

The Box of Books program was created to provide students flat-rate, predictable pricing for textbooks and technology. Barnes & Noble operates more than 1,400 physical and virtual bookstores across the U.S., serving more than six million students and faculty.

OCC was the first public college in the nation they partnered with in this program.

“We’re focused on giving students the tools they need to succeed and are committed to seeing them complete work toward their degree here with as little debt as possible,” said OCC President Dr. Casey Crabill. “We’re grateful to Barnes & Noble College for teaming with us on Box of Books and their continuing efforts to provide our students access to higher education and ultimately a productive career.”

OCC’s fall semester begins Monday, Aug. 31. The College is offering classes in four different formats. Approximately half of all classes will be in-person or face-to-face. Full-time tuition is $2,545 per semester.

