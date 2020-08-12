Adorable adoptables need loving, fur-ever homes

This is Little Man, an exuberant 1-year-old wire-haired Chihuahua mix. Little Man was surrendered in the beginning of June; upon arrival he was very leery of this new environment and nervous of his new human friends. The more we got to know Little Man, the more he opened up into this sweet-smiling boy.

He is still taking some time to fully trust us. Little man has lived with a female cat and children of all ages, which we were told was successful. If you have another dog in the home, a meet-and-greet is required.

If think you have the perfect home for Little Man, we’d love to hear from you. Fill out an application online and you will hear from us to make an appointment.

Sweet and petite Luna was brought to the shelter when her owner could no longer care for her. She is a very loving and laid-back cat who wants nothing more than to be petted, watch birds out the window and give herself a nice long bath. She enjoys batting a toy around here and there but is usually happy to find her own spot and nap.

She is a bit picky with her feline friends and prefers those who don’t get in her space too much. We can dog-test her upon request. A home with quiet and respectful older children works for her, but she’d also be a great companion for an older person or couple. If you’re looking for a demure and calm kitty to add some love to your life, ask about Luna today.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

